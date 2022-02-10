Scrap G.O. 317: Revanth to to Union Home Ministry

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has urged the Union Ministry to scrap GO 317 as it was against the Presidential Orders that protect local cadre status to people of Telangana.

In a tweet, Mr. Reddy said due to the GO 317 issued by the Telangana government teachers were denied their rights and they are forced to change their local cadre status forever. Hundreds of teachers are suffering due to the lacunae in the GO, he said and demanded immediate scrapping of it.

He also accused Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao of suppressing the peaceful demonstrations of teachers for justice with an iron hand and the poor teachers were hoping that at least the Home Ministry intervenes and scraps the GO.

He asked the BJP state leaders to take up the issue with the Centre rather than simply extending their support to the protesting employees as an eyewash. He held BJP and TRS equally responsible for the GO 317 and assured the employees that the Congress would continue to fight on their behalf.