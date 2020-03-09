Scrap GO 111 to help small ryots: Jagga Reddy

At a time when a section of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is building up momentum against violations of the provisions of GO 111, senior Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy has demanded that the State government withdraw the GO to help the farmers belonging to the SC and BC communities.

Working president of TPCC A. Revanth Reddy went near a farmhouse in Janwada village, falling under the areas in purview of the GO, along with his supporters and former Chevella MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy on March 2 with a view to prove the allegation that Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao’s family members have constructed it in violation of the provisions of GO 111. Mr. Reddy was arrested later on the charges of violation of privacy.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Sangareddy legislator said there was a lot of criticism and differences on the issue between the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). A large number of small and marginal farmers having small landholdings in 84 villages falling in the area included in the GO were facing a lot of difficulties due to it. The villages come under the erstwhile Shamshabad, Moinabad, Shahbad, Shankarpally, Rajendranagar and Chevella mandals.

An effort was made during the previous Congress dispensation to withdraw the GO and the Centre was also moved for the purpose, but it did not happen due to various reason. However, a large number of permanent structures had come up during the last 20 years, mostly in Janwada, Shankarpally, Gandipet and other areas, Mr. Jagga Reddy stated.

“Not just KTR but a large number of industrialists and others have buildings/properties in the area and there’s no need for making a political fuss on it,” the Congress MLA said and requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to withdraw the GO to help the small and marginal farmers in the area.

Interestingly, Mr. Jagga Reddy was among the six Congress legislators who tried to go to the farmhouse near Janwada on Saturday after they were suspended from the Assembly for a day by the Speaker. There was greater loss to the Congress party in Telangana from the internal enemies than outsiders, political opponents, Mr. Jagga Reddy said in the statement.

The GO 111 was issued during the combined Andhra Pradesh administration in 1996 banning construction of permanent structures for protection of the catchment areas areas of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar lakes to ensure rainwater drainage system bring water to the two lakes.

Incidentally, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, as TRS president, promised to withdraw the GO 111 in the run up to 2014 Assembly elections.