SCR workforce bag seven national awards

December 14, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway (SCR) workforce secured seven “Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar – 2023” awards -- including deputy chief engineer -construction (Kazipet) D.S. Rama Rao, senior divisional electrical engineer Ch. Dinesh Reddy, divisional operations manager (Secunderabad) M. Srikant, divisional signal and telecommunication engineer (Secunderabad), C. Sivakumar, RPF SI (Nizamabad) T. Prathyusha, chief ticket inspector (Secunderabad) T. Natarajan, track maintainer V. Rangaiah (Bidar). The awards will be presented at the national function at the hands of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Dec. 15. General Manager Arun Kumar Jain congratulated all the awardees, said a press release on Wednesday.

New terminal station

SCR has announced that terminal station for Secunderabad – Mumbai CSMT – Secunderabad Devagiri Express train will be changed from Secunderabad to Lingampalli with effect from Dec.14 Train No. 17057 Mumbai CSMT – Lingampalli reaching Begumpet at 2.53 p.m. and Lingampally at 3.40 p.m. and from Dec.15 onwards, it will start from Lingampally at 12.25 p.m and Begumpet 1.05 p.m. There will be no change in timings between Secunderabad – Mumbai CSMT

Pension Adalat

‘Pension Adalat’ of all the six Divisions of the zone i.e., Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded, Workshops and other units separately to redress the grievances of retired Railway employees will be held on Dec.15. The notification is placed on website – https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The grievances may be furnished in the prescribed proforma by the railway pensioner.

