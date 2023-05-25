SCR wants ₹832.43 crore from govt for ‘enroaching’ its land

May 25, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government owes ₹832.43 crore in all to the South Central Railway (SCR). This includes the ₹265.35-crore dues as part of its share for the MMTS Phase-II works for which it was supposed to pick up two-thirds of the overall cost, which has ballooned to about ₹1,150 crore on account of delays over the years.

But, it is not major component of the dues listed by the SCR in a recent communication to the government. It has also re-opened the old ‘wounds’ by putting a figure of ₹540 crore as compensation for “illegal occupation” of the Railway land taken over for road widening and also to later facilitate the metro rail construction from the Sangeet junction till Tarnaka about 15 years ago in 2008.

Railway officials charge that the land was unauthorisedly taken over by demolishing compound walls and other structures even while discussions were still going on for taking over 52,938 sq.mts of land. The then government had deposited provisional payment of ₹45 crore subject to final disposal and as per the current valuation, the amount has risen to ₹540 crore and a letter addressed to GHMC last year in October did not elicit any response, they said.

In fact, the State government has been accused of taking over Railways land without authorisation in five other places across the twin cities. In one instance, land papers were issued to the ‘encroachers’ at Hamalbasti ( Zamistanpur) near Chilkalguda for an extent of six acres despite “strong protest” and disregarding the clear-cut laid down rules and procedures to be followed in case of requirement of land by the government, it is said. This was in 1986.

The other places are at the Kavadiguda road junction, in front of Rail Nilayam, near Himmatnagar post office, Uppal bus stand to CKL junction, near RUB – Road under bridge at Rail Nilayam, Alugaddabavi RUB where the approximate cost works out to about ₹54 crore.

Railway officials state that though government authorities had promised suitable land in exchange, neither alternative land suitable for Railway’s requirement nor compensation towards cost of land was offered so far. This was in spite of making regular correspondence and raising the issue during meetings, they informed.

The SCR had decided to raise the demand for licence fee and lease charges till date for such encroachments to an extent of ₹235 crore. There is also a proposal to make this claim against the government by approaching the High Court after taking necessary approval from the higher authorities.

There are also encroachments in Malkajgiri and Lallaguda areas for which a joint survey was proposed for demarcating the railway land as directed by a court but letters requesting the same in the last three years to the district collectors has not been taken up, it was pointed out.

Another amount of ₹3.43 crore is also said to be due towards ‘way leave’ agreements of water supply facilities crossing the existing railway track as informed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti last year The General Manager had also written to the Chief Secretary earlier this year to discuss the various issues related to development of railway network.