SCR launches video-surveillance system in 17 stations

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya inaugurating the Integrated Video Surveillance System Control Room on Monday.

HYDERABAD

31 May 2021 20:54 IST

76 stations in SCR to be covered by year-end

An Integrated Video Surveillance System (VSS) Control Room for the first 17 stations of South Central Railway (SCR), which can help in providing surveillance footage to be monitored at — station, divisional security control and zonal security control — was inaugurated by General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Monday.

The 17 stations covered are spread across three States — Adilabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Mancheriyal and Warangal in Telangana; Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool Town, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry and Tuni, in Andhra Pradesh; Aurangabad, Dharmabad, Jalna, Nagarsol, and Parli Vaijnath in Maharashtra.

RailTel, a Miniratna PSU under Ministry of Railways, has provided Internet Protocol (IP) based VSS at 13 railway stations and integrated existing CCTV at four stations (Aurangabad, Guntur, Rajahmundry and Warangal) to set up the centralized control room. Here the earlier installed Internet Protocol (ONVIF) cameras have been integrated with the new VSS system.

The Railway Board has entrusted RailTel with the work of providing IP-based VSS with video analytics and facial recognition system at all railway stations, premium and EMU coaches. “The VSS will be extended to other stations and coaches soon. Two more stations (Bapatla and Purna) will have it in June-2021 and by the end of the year a total 76 stations of SCR will be covered with this high-tech security system,” said RailTel Chairman and Managing Director Puneet Chawla.

Four different types of full HD cameras — dome type, bullet types, pan tilt zoom type and ultra HD-4k cameras — are being provided. The recording of the video feeds from CCTV cameras will be stored for 30 days for playback, post-event analysis and for investigation purposes. Important videos can be stored for longer duration based on request from security agencies.

“RailTel has connected 520 CCTV cameras of these 20 stations on optical fiber cable to send the video feeds to the centralized CCTV control room where it is being monitored 24X7,” said Mr. Mallya, according to a press release.