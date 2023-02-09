SCR tops in using UTS App, ATVMs for unreserved tickets

February 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

SCR stands first amongst all zones of Indian Railways in terms of percentage of passengers purchasing unreserved tickets through UTS App and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), with 37% buying their tickets from April 2022 - January 2023, mostly digitally.

UTS App gives the option of buying unreserved tickets through smartphones and without standing in queues at stations. Passengers can buy tickets at ATVMs installed at the stations through their respective smart cards and other payment options.

In the current financial year, nearly 5 lakh passengers have bought unreserved tickets on a daily basis. Out of this, more than 1.85 lakh passengers (around 37%) have purchased their unreserved tickets either through UTS App or ATVMS.

Tickets purchased through these two options have contributed approximately 26% of the revenue (₹91.6 lakh out of the total revenue of ₹3.49 crore.)

An official spokesman informed that initiatives like bonus for purchasing through R-Wallet and relaxation in distance restrictions have led to increased usage of the UTS App by passengers. Nearly 12% of unreserved passengers in SCR have bought their tickets through UTS App, which is the highest across the Indian Railways. For ATVMs, tickets can be purchased through scanning of QR codes and other digital methods.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has urged passengers to make use of the digital initiatives and pointed out that UTS App and ATVMs can be used for purchasing platform tickets and season tickets also, said a press release.