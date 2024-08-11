SCR to run special trains to clear I-Day rush

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the following special trains to address the Independence Day weekend rush.

Train no. 07653/07654 Kacheguda–Tirupati–Kacheguda special trains (four services)

Train no. 07453/07454 Machilipatnam–Vikarabad–Machilipatnam special trains (four services)

Train no. 07069/07070 Hyderabad–Santragachi–Hyderabad special trains (two services)

Train no. 07698/07699 Narsapur–Nagarsol–Narsapur special trains (two services)

Train no. 07517/07518 Narsapur–Secunderabad–Narsapur special trains (two services)

Special trains will run on the following routes as well

Train no. 07653 Kacheguda–Tirupati (on Aug. 14 & 16)

Train no. 07654 Tirupati–Kacheguda (on Aug. 15 & 17)

Train no. 07453 Machilipatnam–Vikarabad on Aug. 13 & 15

Train no. 07454 Vikarabad–Machilipatnam (on Aug. 14 & 16)

Train no. 07069 Hyderabad–Santragachi (on Aug. 14)

Train no. 07070 Santragachi–Hyderabad (on Aug. 15)

Train no. 07698 Narsapur–Nagarsol (on Aug. 13)

Train no. 07699 Nagarsol–Narsapur (on Aug. 14)

Train no. 07517 Narsapur–Secunderabad (on Aug. 15)

Train no. 07518 Secunderabad–Narsapur (on Aug. 16)

Source: SCR media release

