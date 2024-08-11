ADVERTISEMENT

SCR to run special trains to clear I-Day rush

Published - August 11, 2024 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the following special trains to address the Independence Day weekend rush.

  • Train no. 07653/07654 Kacheguda–Tirupati–Kacheguda special trains (four services)
  • Train no. 07453/07454 Machilipatnam–Vikarabad–Machilipatnam special trains (four services)
  • Train no. 07069/07070 Hyderabad–Santragachi–Hyderabad special trains (two services)
  • Train no. 07698/07699 Narsapur–Nagarsol–Narsapur special trains (two services)
  • Train no. 07517/07518 Narsapur–Secunderabad–Narsapur special trains (two services)

Special trains will run on the following routes as well

  • Train no. 07653 Kacheguda–Tirupati (on Aug. 14 & 16)
  • Train no. 07654 Tirupati–Kacheguda (on Aug. 15 & 17)
  • Train no. 07453 Machilipatnam–Vikarabad on Aug. 13 & 15
  • Train no. 07454 Vikarabad–Machilipatnam (on Aug. 14 & 16)
  • Train no. 07069 Hyderabad–Santragachi (on Aug. 14)
  • Train no. 07070 Santragachi–Hyderabad (on Aug. 15)
  • Train no. 07698 Narsapur–Nagarsol (on Aug. 13)
  • Train no. 07699 Nagarsol–Narsapur (on Aug. 14)
  • Train no. 07517 Narsapur–Secunderabad (on Aug. 15)
  • Train no. 07518 Secunderabad–Narsapur (on Aug. 16)

Source: SCR media release

