SCR to run special trains to clear I-Day rush

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the following special trains to address the Independence Day weekend rush.
- Train no. 07653/07654 Kacheguda–Tirupati–Kacheguda special trains (four services)
- Train no. 07453/07454 Machilipatnam–Vikarabad–Machilipatnam special trains (four services)
- Train no. 07069/07070 Hyderabad–Santragachi–Hyderabad special trains (two services)
- Train no. 07698/07699 Narsapur–Nagarsol–Narsapur special trains (two services)
- Train no. 07517/07518 Narsapur–Secunderabad–Narsapur special trains (two services)
Special trains will run on the following routes as well
- Train no. 07653 Kacheguda–Tirupati (on Aug. 14 & 16)
- Train no. 07654 Tirupati–Kacheguda (on Aug. 15 & 17)
- Train no. 07453 Machilipatnam–Vikarabad on Aug. 13 & 15
- Train no. 07454 Vikarabad–Machilipatnam (on Aug. 14 & 16)
- Train no. 07069 Hyderabad–Santragachi (on Aug. 14)
- Train no. 07070 Santragachi–Hyderabad (on Aug. 15)
- Train no. 07698 Narsapur–Nagarsol (on Aug. 13)
- Train no. 07699 Nagarsol–Narsapur (on Aug. 14)
- Train no. 07517 Narsapur–Secunderabad (on Aug. 15)
- Train no. 07518 Secunderabad–Narsapur (on Aug. 16)
Source: SCR media release