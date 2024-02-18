SCR to run ‘Jan Sadharan’ special trains for Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara

February 18, 2024 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railways (SCR) will operate 30 special fully unreserved trains to meet the pilgrim rush headed for the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma jatara from five different places towards Warangal, which is the nearest station for the festival, to be held from February 21 to 24.

These special trains will operate from Secunderabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Nizamabad and Sirpur Kaghaznagar and stop at all major stations on the route. About 10 trains will operate on the Secunderabad-Warangal-Secunderabad route; eight each on the Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Warangal-Sirpur Kaghaznagar route and on Nizamabad–Warangal–Nizamabad route; and two each on Adilabad–Warangal–Adilabad route and Khammam–Warangal–Khammam route, according to a press release on Saturday.

