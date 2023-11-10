SCR to run festival special trains from Hyderabad

November 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A Deepavali and Chhath special train will run from Hyderabad to Patna (train no. 07003) on November 13, 18 and 20. It will depart at noon and reach the destination at 5.15 p.m. the next day. The return train (no. 07004) will run on November 15, 20 and 22. It will depart at 3.35 p.m. and reach the destination at 10 a.m. the next day.

The trains will have halts at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Sirpur, Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Goondia, Balaghat, Nainpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Malhar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara and Danaput stations.

Also, a special train between Bidar and Yesvantpur will run on November 11 and 14 and that between Yesvantpur and Bidar on November 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jansadharan trains

Four Jansadharan special trains are also being run between Secunderabad – Raxaul – Secunderabad. The trains will have 22 unreserved second-class coaches and will seat around 2,400 passengers. The fare is affordable, according to the railways.

The trains aim to help short-distance travellers from Secunderabad towards Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded and Purna among others.

Train no. 07007 Secunderabad–Raxaul will run on November 12 and 19, starting at 10.30 a.m. and reaching the destination at 6 a.m. the next day. Train no. 07008 Raxaul–Secunderabad will run on November 14 and 21, starting at 7.15 p.m. and reaching the destination at 2.30 p.m. the next day.

They will have halts at Bolarum, Medchal, Akanapet, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola, Khandwa, Itrsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. DD Updadhyaya, Ara, Patlipura, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi junction in both directions.

Passengers planning to travel on Jansadharan special trains can avoid the rush at unreserved general booking counters by opting to purchase tickets on Unreserved Ticketing System app (UTS), according to the release.

1,000th locomotive launched

SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain on Friday flagged off the 1000th electric locomotive ‘Sahasrav’ at the Electrical Loco Shed (ELS), Lallaguda.

The locomotive is equipped with state-of-the-art IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) propulsion system, which gives it regenerative braking capability. This feature alone saves around 12.4% of electrical energy and affords other benefits such as saving 0.976 kilo tonnes of coal per year per locomotive and reducing the carbon footprint by 2.362 kilo tonnes of CO2 per year per locomotive.

Mr. Arun Kumar congratulated the SCR team for reaching the milestone and inspected the loco shed. Principal chief electrical engineer P.D. Mishra, chief electrical locomotive engineer K. Thourya, DRM-Secunderabad Bhartesh Kumar Jain and others were present, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.