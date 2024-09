South Central Railway (SCR) will operate around 650 special trains in October to cater to people travelling towards Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and other eastern parts of the country during Durga Puja, Deepavali and Chaath Puja festivals. The trains would be monitored continually at zone, division and station levels to ensure punctuality, according to a press release on Sunday.

