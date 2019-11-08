SCR to remove manned level crossings to speed up trains

South Central Railway (SCR) is according highest priority for safety, and having eliminated all the unmanned level crossings, it is focusing on elimination of manned level crossings in a phased manner for safety as well as to speed up train operations, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

The railways is committed to provide the best in passenger amenities — including lifts, escalators, foot over bridges, wi-fi facilities etc., he said at the 72nd Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting held at Rail Kalarang on Thursday.

Fifty-six ZRUCC members, including those nominated by the State governments, elected members from Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee of the six divisions, public sector undertaking, principal chamber of commerce and trade associations, registered passengers association, nominees of Minister of Railways under special interest category participated in the meeting.

Mr. Mallya stated that special trains are being run for pilgrims bound for Sabarimala apart from those for festivals like Sankranti, Dasara and Diwali, among others. Six major stations, including Secunderabad and Vijayawada, have been selected under station redevelopment programme, he said.

Several green initiatives like 100% LED-lit stations, solar power generation, water recycling and rejuvenation of old wells and developing greenery along the track and among railway colonies are also being taken up. About 67 lifts in 30 stations and 44 escalators at 17 stations are already provided at various important stations for passenger comfort, he said. Suggestions from various members include additional stoppage of express trains at important towns, setting up of more additional escalators and lifts, improving the cleanliness at stations, provision of more Janahaar stalls, extension of platforms, augmentation of trains by additional coaches, construction of ROBs/RUBs, completion of new line and doubling projects and better security on trains for women passengers.

Warangal MLA N. Narendar and top railway officials attended the meeting.