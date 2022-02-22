SCR to complete significant rail lines in busy sections soon

More than 250 km of key railway lines to be commissioned

More than 250 km of key railway lines to be commissioned

South Central Railway (SCR) is planning to complete and commission little more than 250 km of key railway lines pertaining to certain busy sections in the next few months. These include 70.98 km of new lines, 156.58 km of double lines and 30.56 km of third line works.

The new line projects where the works are to be completed in full are: Bhadrachalam - Sattupalli with the section Chandurugonda - Sattupalli of about 29 km and the 17.20 km of Akkanapet - Medak. In the Manoharabad-Kothapalli route, upto Gajwel it has been completed and now the 11.53 km upto Kodakandla is also expected to be ready as also Magnur-Makthal section of 13.25 km of Munirabad-Mahabubnagar line, informed senior officials on Tuesday.

In the doubling lines work the 25 km Gollapalli-Mahabubnagar section of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar route is expected to be completed. A few days ago, the 10.45 km of double line between Mahabubnagar – Divitipalli in this route has already been commissioned.

This project is part of 85 km Secunderabad – Mahabubnagar doubling and electrification which will enhance rail connectivity between Hyderabad and other cities like Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Bengaluru, Tirupati etc. The section between 28 km Secunderabad – Umdanagar has also been completed as part of MMTS Phase I & II. Works in progress are between Umdanagar – Mahabubnagar in the Gollapalli to Divitipalli, they said.

Other double line works reaching the finishing stage are 77 km of Naraspur-Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu section in Andhra Pradesh. The works in following routes also likely to reach completion are 20.59 km of Taticherla-Zangalapalli, 222.54 km Edduladoddi-Maadikera, 11.45 km of Gundlakamma-Kurichedy -All these are part of the overall Gooty-Bhimavaram and Gooty-Guntakal busy routes.

Significant sections in the third line works expected to be completed soon are 18.33 KM Bisigur Sharif-Jammikunata-Uppal in the Kazipet-Balarshah route in TS and 12.33 km Kavali-Srivenkateswarapalem in the Vijaywada-Gudur route, added senior officials