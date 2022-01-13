SCR to allow passengers inside stations 2 hours before departure

Move to avoid overcrowding on platforms

SCR has said that only passengers whose trains will be leaving the station within the next two hours will be allowed to enter to avoid overcrowding on platforms.

Thermal screening of passengers is being done and all public interface areas were being sanitised at regular intervals to curb COVID infection.

An official release said special teams were formed to guide passengers for complying with social distancing and wearing of masks at stations duly by guiding them to their coaches. Fines up to ₹500 are being imposed for violations.

Already, 169 cases were filed and ₹34,100 was collected as fines from defaulters. Regular platforms of the following three trains are being changed to decongest platform area till January 21.

Train No. 12728 Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Godavari Express will depart from PF No. 10 at 17.10/17.15 hrs (instead of PF No. 1).

Train No. 12738 Lingampalli – Kakinada Port Gowthami Express will depart from PF No. 10 at 21.10/21.15 hrs (instead of PF No. 1).

Train No. 22692 H. Nizamuddin – Bangalore Rajdhani Express will depart from PF No. 1 at 17.20/17.25 hrs (instead of PF No. 10), it added.