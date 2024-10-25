SCR takes up hydraulic data of bridges in flood affected areas

South Central Railway (SCR) has claimed that it has done a detailed review of the hydraulic data of bridges in flood-affected areas to assess the adequacy of the vents and to propose additional vents, wherever necessary, as per the requirement to prevent water stagnation and consequent disruptions to traffic in future.

The history of all ‘unusual occurrences’ during the last 40 years has been collected and an information booklet for each block section has been prepared for guidance about the vulnerability of the sections concerned to avoid any mishaps or disruption in train traffic, according to officials.

After the recent repair, restoration and rehabilitation efforts taken up during the recent floods where tracks and ballast got washed away in two sections of Kesamudram and Intekanne and Tallapusapalle and Mahabubabad sections on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, strategies are being developed for preventing such future disruptions, informed officials led by General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and others during a recent meeting with MPs of the region at the Rail Nilayam.

They explained about the deployment of patrolmen and stationary watermen at vulnerable sections and locations while keyman and patrolmen are also provided with mobile phones to communicate in emergencies.

Kavach

With regard to the implementation of the indigenously developed ‘Kavach’, the automatic train collision prevention system, Version 3.2 has so far been implemented in about 1,465 km of the SCR, including the Wadi-Vikarabad-Sanatnagar and Vikarabad-Bidar sections, covering 133 stations, 29 level crossing gates and 150 locomotives.

Trials are being run across 265 km for Kavach version 4.0. Tenders have been invited for 1,618 km and are under various stages of finalization. Works have been sanctioned for 1,689 km and tenders are under invitation. The plan is to cover the entire SCR zone with the Kavach umbrella in the current financial year of 2024-25 itself.

The MPs had highlighted the need for taking up several road over bridges and road under bridges in their respective areas at the various railway level crossings including many in the suburbs as in Neredmet, Ammuguda, Venkatapuram, Bolarum, Alwal, Medchak, Gundlapochampally and so on. SCR officials informed that either surveys are going on for the proposed works or they are awaiting land acquisition or contribution funds from the State government.

