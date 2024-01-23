GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCR takes up 9 projects, extending up to 600 km under PM Gati Shakti portal

January 23, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway (SCR) has been efficiently utilising the Prime Minister Gati Shakti (PM GS) portal for planning and sanctioning projects, with nine underway, extending up to 600 kilometre, informed General Manager (GM), Arun Kumar Jain, during the two-day conference on national master plan at the Indian Railways Institute of Financial Management in Moula Ali on Tuesday.

“Establishment of a multi-modal transport network not only reduces the cost of logistics but improves the industry’s competitiveness and significantly boosts the country’s exports. Gati Shakti, the national master plan signifies a paradigm shift in decision-making by breaking down the silos of departmentalism,” Mr. Arun Kumar Jain told the 64th Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting-cum-workshop on the portal..

Senior officials from Ministry of Railways, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways are participating in the conference.

The GM emphasised that an efficient logistics network is a vital component in achieving global competitiveness and Gati Shakti addressed this need with six pillars upholding the master plan - emphasizing comprehensiveness, prioritisation, optimisation, synchronisation, analytical capability and dynamic visualisation.

Department of Promotion Industry and Internal Trade Special Secretary, Sumita Dawra, made a presentation on PM Gati Shakti and its benefits, a press release said.

