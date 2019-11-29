Telangana

SCR starts parcel packing service

The South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced yet another first-of-its-kind customer friendly parcel packing service at the doorstep of its customers who want to transport their belongings to Hyderabad and Secunderabad stations.

Earlier, there was no official packing service and prescribed rates and customers used to hire the services of private individuals and pay parcel charges depending on the demand at the parcel office area.

Now, there will be a single authorised agency for providing standardised service in manpower and packing material to meet the requirements of customers along with door-to-door pick-up and drop facility.

This service would be particularly helpful to people who want to transport their two-wheelers by trains. Customers can call at 9177550577 for pick up and packing services.

