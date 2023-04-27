SCR sports association’s summer coaching camp begins on May 1

April 27, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway Sports Association (SCRSA) is organising a summer coaching camp for children up to 16 years from May 1 to June 4 at Railway Sports Complex Grounds, Secunderabad. Activities include athletics, basketball, chess, cricket, football, gymnastics, hockey and kabaddi. The association will also organise basic fitness/yoga training sessions for adults aged above 20 years. Timings of the camp will be from 6 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. Those interested can collect application forms from the ground. For enquiries contact: 9866147148/040–27785334, according to a press release.