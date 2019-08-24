SCR seeks ₹500 cr, 2,000 acres to complete ongoing works

The State government has to provide land totalling to about 2,200 acres to South Central Railway (SCR) for completing various railway works, including 1,632 acres for the 151.4 km new line between Manoharabad and Kothapalli.

Apart from ₹415 crore sought by the SCR as its share for the ongoing MMTS phase two works, the government has to contribute another ₹103 crore for various other projects currently underway in different parts of Telangana.

The government did hand over significant stretches of land — 850 acres for Bhadrachalam Road – Sattupalli for 56.25 km in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts and 730 acres for another new line of Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar-Devarakadra for 65.74 km track traversing Medak, Siddipet, Rajanna-Sircilla and Karimnagar districts. Another 333 acres for 17.2 km Akkanapet-Medak line too has been handed over in Medak district and 265 acres for 19 km Jaggayyapet-Janpahad line in Suryapet district for taking up fresh railway lines.

These issues had come up for discussion when SCR officials led by General Manager Gajanan Mallya called on Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi recently.

Government role

The government was urged to take steps to speed up land acquisition, permissions for taking up road under bridges or road over bridges and approach roads towards them, according to Chief Public Relations Officer Ch. Rakesh.

Delay in land acquisition could lead to diversion of funds to other areas as it had happened with the ₹200 crore allotted for the wagon workshop at Kazipet that was utilised elsewhere, it was pointed out. The proposed factory is awaiting handing over of entire 160 acres as only 54 acres has been given to the Railways pending compensation payment to those who had occupied purported endowments land.

Legacy issues

The meeting also discussed other legacy issues to be tackled because the then united AP government had agreed to share 50% cost for taking up new lines between Badrachalam Road- Kovvur, Kondapalli – Kothagudem and Manuguru- Ramagundam.

Permissions from collectors concerned was sought for eliminating some 42 manned level crossings by constructing road under bridge or limited height subway in districts of Mahbubnagar, Medak, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Nalgonda, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Peddapalli and Adilabad.

Cost escalation

In at least 11 other sites, the level crossings were removed but the approach roads to the road under/over bridges have to be completed by the government agencies. Cost escalation of Bhadrachalam-Sattupalli to over ₹1,200 crore (doubled from about ₹600 crore due to additional works) to be borne by the Singareni Colleries was yet to be resolved, senior officials explained.

“We had a very good meeting with the Chief Secretary and hopeful of getting positive response in many of the issues that were raised,” said SCR GM.