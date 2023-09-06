SCR second south pilgrim special begins journey

September 06, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway’s second south pilgrim special ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra’, under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains, began its journey from the Secunderabad railway station with a senior citizen passenger cutting the ribbon on Tuesday.

Pilgrim passengers have the opportunity to have the darshan of one of the Jyotirlinga (Rameswaram), while also covering important pilgrim and tourist places in Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam), Madurai, Kanniyakumari, Tiruvananthapuram, Tiruchy and Thanjavur.

The pilgrim special enables boarding/de-boarding at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam in Telangana and Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh. The whole trip will be covered over a period of eight nights/nine days. It has seating for both AC and non-AC passengers with a mixed composition of 2AC, 3AC and sleeper coaches, a press release said.

