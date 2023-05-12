HamberMenu
SCR RPF constable honoured for saving two passengers

May 12, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway RPF constable Sarla has been conferred the Wardi Nahi Ye Kaal Hai Citizen’s Gallant Warrior Award, 2023, for saving two rail passengers on separate incidents. She received the award from former President Ram Nath Kovind at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Thursday.

In the first incident, around 11.08 a.m. on March 9, 2022, a woman passenger lost her balance and fell into the gap between the platform and the train while deboarding train No. 17057 Devagiri Express at Nizamabad railway station.

Ms. Sarla acted swiftly and pulled the passenger onto the platform without causing her any loss or injury. In the second incident, at 8 p.m. on September 18, 2022, Ms. Sarla, with the help of a colleague, rescued another woman passenger at the station under similar circumstances, according to a press release on Friday.

