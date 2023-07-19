SCR RPF arrests 85 persons for stone-pelting on trains

July 19, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) has informed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad Division, had arrested 85 persons so far this year for stone-pelting on trains by conducting about 5,000 raids across the region on Wednesday.

The stone pelters were being detected within hours with the help of advanced CCTV cameras, inputs of cyber cell and other surveillance equipment deployed to monitor train routes more effectively. Potential troublemakers and groups involved in stone-pelting are being identified with enhanced cooperation from the local law enforcement agencies, intelligence units, and community members.

An official spokesperson said in a press release that RPF Inspectors had formed localised groups with counsellors, village panchayat heads and others for regularly broadcasting messages regarding ramifications of stone pelting and the legal action being initiated.

Special patrolling teams have been deputed to maintain a visible and active presence in key locations where stone-pelting incidents have been reported in the past. Awareness campaigns have been undertaken by the staff schools, villages, level crossing gates and stations in 41 locations within the vicinity of the railway track, he said.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that stone pelting is a criminal offence and can have long-term consequences on the prospects of the offenders, including restrictions on their career prospects, including government job ineligibility.

Stone pelting on trains poses a serious threat to the security and safety of passengers, besides causing damage to railway property like coaches, windows, and infrastructure. He urged citizens to call up ‘139’ to report against any persons indulging in such activity so that swift action can be taken. Parents and elders should educate children about the negative consequences, the release added.