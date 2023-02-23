SCR revives 200-year-old well at zonal training college

February 23, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 200-year-old heritage well at the SCR’s Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI), Moula- Ali, Secunderabad, has been revived and it’s yielding one lakh litres of water, sufficient to meet the needs of the institute, besides generating substantial savings of around ₹5 lakh per month.

The stepped-well has been inherited by the railways from the erstwhile Nizam’s government About 10 rooms were constructed by Nizams, parallel to the wall of the north side of the well for the staff, said an official release on Wednesday.

The heritage well, which has a depth of about 50-ft., will be catering to the water supply needs ZRTI, Supervisors Training Centre (STC) and Territorial Camp (TA) office in the area. Rain water harvesting pits have also been provided in the surrounding areas to reduce rain water run off and facilitate water conservation. The well has been covered with nylon mesh to keep the water clean by preventing falling of leaves or other materials into water.

While pumping the water, manual chlorination is also being used to ensure supply of uncontaminated water. Maintenance and cleaning of the heritage well is being undertaken on regular basis with the surroundings beautified with LED lighting.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the initiative undertaken by the Hyderabad division and ZRTI for revival of the heritage step-well, added the release.