SCR restores all three damaged railway lines

Updated - November 14, 2024 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Wagons of a goods train that derailed on a stretch between Raghavapur and Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on the Kazipet-Balharshah section of the South Central Railway late on Tuesday.

South Central Railway (SCR) has managed to get all three damaged railway lines fit for regular train movement, including the electric traction, on the busy Kazipet-Balharshah section by Thursday evening, a day after a dozen goods wagons derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam stations in Peddapalli district.

A high-level probe has been ordered into the “unusual” incident by the heads of the engineering department, considering how the derailment had occurred, which led to largescale disruption of both short-distance and long-distance train movement.

A dozen wagons had fallen on adjacent tracks on either side, according to official sources.

There is no clarity yet on the reason behind the derailment. There are, however, suspicion in certain quarters that iron bars, coils and other materials in the goods train could have been loaded haphazardly or that one of the wagons could have been carrying more load than permitted, leading to the incident. But, all this would become clear only when the top department heads completed their internal forensic investigation in about a month’s time, they added.

