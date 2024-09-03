SCR repairing tracks breaches at six locations on Intakanne–Kesamudram section

South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday said Intakanne–Kesamudram section has been damaged heavily in the rains and floods, leading to track breaches at six locations, five of which have been repaired. Efforts are on to repair the remaining one.

According to general manager (GM) Arun Kumar Jain, round the clock repairs are happening on a war-footing to restore normalcy of trains operations. Mr. Arun Kumar, who visited the site to supervise the operations along with senior officials including DRM-Secunderabad Bhartesh Kumar Jain, said there was extensive damage to the track. The GM held detailed discussions on the plans of restoration.

Principal chief engineer P.S. Brahmanandam, principal chief electrical engineer P.D Mishra, principal financial advisor S. Vivekanand and others were present.

10,000 passengers taken on buses

Later, official spokesperson A. Sridhar said in a press release that about 10,000 stranded passengers were moved to their respective destinations on 158 buses and five special trains.

It all began when three major trains — Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Godavari Express, Hyderabad-Tambaram Chennai Express and New Delhi-Chennai Tamil Nadu Express — were stranded between Kondapalli and Rayanpadu stations on the midnight of September 1.

Railway officials deployed earthmovers and tractors to rescue the passengers caught in floodwaters, and about 84 RTC buses were pressed into service to move 4,200 passengers to Vijayawada railway station. Three special trains were operated from the station — one towards Visakhapatnam and two towards Chennai.

Two more special trains were operated to transport stranded passengers in Bengaluru to Danapur and Danapur to Bengaluru Sangamithra Express trains. Seventy-four buses were arranged from Nekkonda to bring 5,600 passengers to Kazipet. Two special trains — one to Danapur and another to Bengaluru — were set to take the passengers to their respective destinations with necessary food arrangements.

Trains cancelled

The following trains have been cancelled for September 3: 12806 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam, 17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneshwar, 07165 Hyderabad-Cuttack and 12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam. Stoppages between Bibinagar and Khammam; Rayanpady and Bhongir; Gudur and Warangal; Vijaywada and Balaharshah; Nellore and Warangal; and Jalgoan and Sullurpeta are being skipped owing to diversions of trains, including 18046 Shalimar Express, 12737 Kakinada-Lingampally, 12738 Kakinada-Lingampally and other long-distance trains from Delhi, Lucknow, Gaya, Ahmedabad, Chennai and others.