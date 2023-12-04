SCR releases helpline numbers after cancellation of trains

December 04, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

Following the cancellation, partial cancellation and diversion of several trains due to Cyclone Michaung, South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday released the following helpline numbers for passengers.

Ankapalle: 08924 - 221698; Tuni: 08854 – 252172; Samalkot: 08842 - 327010; Rajamahendravaram: 08832 – 420541; Tadepalligudem: 08818 – 226162; Eluru: 08812 – 232267; Bhimavaram Town: 08816 – 230098, 7815909402; Vijayawada: 08862 – 571244; Tenali: 08644 – 227600; Bapatla: 08643 – 222178; Ongole: 08592 – 280306.

Nellore: 08612 – 345863; Gudur: 08624 – 250795, 7815909300; Kakinada Town: 08842 – 374227; Guntur: 9701379072; Repalle: 7093998699; Kurnool City: 8518220110; Tirupati: 7815915571; Renigunta: 9493548008; Commercial Control, Secunderabad: 040 – 27786666/040 – 27801112; Hyderabad: 9676904334; Kacheguda: 040 – 27784453; Kazipet: 0870 – 2576430; and Khammam: 7815955306.

Earlier, General Manager Arun Kumar Jain held a video conference with top officials to review the safety protocols put in place to deal with the cyclone and its aftermath at Rail Nilayam. Principal heads of departments, Divisional Railway Managers of all the six divisions — Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded — participated in the conference.

He directed the officials to closely monitor the path of the cyclone for undertaking necessary measures. He also advised officials to closely liaison with government officials and National Disaster Response Force teams for monitoring the position of tracks near water tanks in the section to ensure the safety of track and train operations.

Monsoon patrolling of the tracks in the likely-to-be affected sections is being taken up whereas watchmen are being posted at all vulnerable bridges and locations to get real time information. Sandbags and ballast are being stocked at vulnerable locations to undertake timely restoration work, he added in a press release.