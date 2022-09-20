SCR relaxes distance restriction for ‘UTS’ mobile app

ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway (SCR), which has introduced ‘UTS’ mobile application for issuing unreserved tickets in 2018, has announced the relaxation of distance restriction for using the App to purchase the tickets from 5 km to 10 km in case of suburban stations and from 5 km to 20 km in case of non-suburban stations, on Tuesday.

Accordingly, now, the unreserved journey tickets can be purchased beyond 15 metres and within 10 km from journey commencement station in case of suburban stations; and beyond 15 metres and within 20 km from journey commencement station in case of non-suburban stations.

The mobile app works on smartphones with Android, IOS and Windows versions of operating system and can be downloaded free of cost. Passengers can purchase unreserved, platform and season tickets through their mobile as per their convenience without standing in the queue at booking counters.

Payment can be made through wallets like R- Wallet, PayTM, Mobikwik or through Internet banking. This facility is a big leap in unreserved ticketing and a boon to the rail users, said a press release.