SCR relaxes distance restriction for ‘UTS’ mobile app

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 20, 2022 19:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway (SCR), which has introduced ‘UTS’ mobile application for issuing unreserved tickets in 2018, has announced the relaxation of distance restriction for using the App to purchase the tickets from 5 km to 10 km in case of suburban stations and from 5 km to 20 km in case of non-suburban stations, on Tuesday.

Accordingly, now, the unreserved journey tickets can be purchased beyond 15 metres and within 10 km from journey commencement station in case of suburban stations; and beyond 15 metres and within 20 km from journey commencement station in case of non-suburban stations.

The mobile app works on smartphones with Android, IOS and Windows versions of operating system and can be downloaded free of cost. Passengers can purchase unreserved, platform and season tickets through their mobile as per their convenience without standing in the queue at booking counters.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Payment can be made through wallets like R- Wallet, PayTM, Mobikwik or through Internet banking. This facility is a big leap in unreserved ticketing and a boon to the rail users, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
railway

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app