SCR records best ever freight loading last month

January 03, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) registered its best ever month loading in December 2022 by loading 12.160 million tonnes or 21% growth over same period last year when it was 10.099 million tonnes. This is also best ever incremental loading amongst all zones of Indian Railways, said an official release on Tuesday.

During April 2022 - December 2022, SCR had loaded 96.384 MTs of freight, which is 13% higher when compared with the same period in the last year. The growth rebound in freight loading is seen across the freight segment, with all commodities witnessing higher loading levels.

The demand from freight customers was continually monitored so as to provide timely supply of wagons with the average number of wagons supplied being 6,041 wagons, which is 21 % more when compared with December 2021 (4,982 wagons).

The commodity-wise details of the freight loading is: coal 6.198 MTs (vs 4.815 MTs in December 21), iron ore - 0.133 MTs (vs. 0 MTs), cement - 3.065 MTs (vs. 2.752 MTs), Fertilizers - 0.745 MTs (vs 0.604 MTs).

Similarly, the freight loading of other commodities like foodgrains, containers etc., combinedly stood at 2.019 MTs. General Manager Arun Kumar Jain complimented the team of officers and staff of operating and commercial wings at both zonal and divisional level for this performance.