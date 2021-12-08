SCR receives four national energy conservation awards

HYDERABAD

08 December 2021 19:50 IST

The South Central Railway received four national energy conservation awards for 2021 as announced by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency of the Ministry of Power on Tuesday. The awards will be presented during the 31st National Energy Conservation Week - to be celebrated from December 14-21.

Divisional Railway Hospital, Vijayawada, won the first prize in hospitals sector of buildings category, Kacheguda heritage building got the first prize in CPWD, State PWD & PHD sector in institutions category, Electric Traction Training Centre, Vijayawada got second prize in CPWD, State PWD & PHD sector in institutions category.

‘Sanchalan Bhavan’ - Secunderabad divisional headquarters building, got the ‘Certificate of Merit’ in CPWD, while State PWD & PHD sector in institutions category.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya complimented principal chief electrical engineer, divisional railway managers of Vijayawada, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and staff instrumental in achieving this distinction, a press release said.