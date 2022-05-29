SCR receives five performance efficiency shields

South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved the utmost recognition at the national level by bagging five ‘All India Performance Efficiency Shields” at the 67th Railway Week Awards function held at Rail Auditorium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The awards — in the categories of security, comprehensive healthcare, civil engineering, stores and civil engineering (construction) departments — were presented by Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in the presence of chief executive officer and chairman of Railway Board V.K. Tripathi

SCR general manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain, along with principal heads of the departments concerned — Raja Ram (security shield), V. Sudhakar Rao (stores shield), Sanjiv Agarwal (civil engineering shield), Amit Goel (civil engineering construction shield) and C.K. Venkateswarlu (comprehensive health care shield) — received the awards.

Altogether, 156 employees from various zones received the outstanding certificates and awards from the Minister. About 21 other shields were also given to various railway units for outstanding performance and efficiency, said a press release on Sunday.