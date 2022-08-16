SCR ran 719 special trains in last four months

About 78 million passengers carried, generating revenue of ₹ 1,617 crore

South Central Railway (SCR) has operated 719 special trains and pressed into service 5,385 extra coaches of different classes to the regular trains to provide convenient and timely travel to the travelling public in the first four months of the current financial year – April to July.

General Manager in-charge A.K. Jain informed that about 78 million passengers have been carried, generating revenue of ₹ 1,617 crore during the period, registering a growth of 175 % in originating passenger revenue. Addressing officers and staff on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations on Monday, he said revenues clocked ₹5,909 crore surpassing the last year’s achievement by 43 %.

Freight loading of 43.5 million tonnes has generated ₹4,048 crore, a significant increase of 20 % over the last year. Mission electrification has seen rapid strides with 96 route km electrified in the current fiscal with the Guntakal division becoming a fully electrified division.

New Line project between Bhadrachalam – Sattupalli and Vijayawada - Gudivada - Machilipatnam; Nidadavolu - Narsapur; Gudivada - Bhimavaram double line project and third line works between Bisugirsharif and Uppal on Kazipet – Balharshah section have been completed, he said.

‘Kavach’ – indigenous Automatic Train Protection System (ATPS) – has been extended to 1,455 km of rail network and maintenance works were carried across 5,200 km and 1,789 points in last four months. About 19 manned level crossings have also been eliminated during this financial year.

Mr. Jain said 474 stations were identified to provide opportunities to local artisans and handicrafts and e-auction facility for commercial contracts saw 54 contracts worth ₹ 77 crore awarded. Welfare initiatives like Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), UMID Cards, etc have been introduced to provide easy access to best healthcare facilities to employees, pensioners and their families, he added.

Awards

Three SCR Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of South Central Railway have been awarded prestigious Indian Police Medal on the occasion of 76th Independence Day – 2022 for their outstanding and meritorious services.

The awardees are Sub Inspector, Mahabubnagar Syeda Tahseen; Asst. Sub Inspector, Subba Rao Natakam and Head Constable Vijaya Saradhi Bandi, both posted at RPF training centre, Moula-Ali.

Photo exhibition

A special photo exhibition on “Horrors of Partition” Remembrance Day was held at 70 railway stations. The exhibition was set up to remind the country about the largest displacement of human population in the last century, which also claimed the lives of a large number of people, said a press release.