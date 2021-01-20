SCR proposes 87-km Patancheru-Medak rail line

State will have to share half of the ₹1,800-crore cost

If everything goes well, the railway line between Patancheru and Medak via Sangareddy may become a reality in the near future, said

Ganga Joginath Gupta, leader of Railway Line Sadhana Samiti and former chairman of Agriculture Market Committee, Jogipet.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has made proposals at an estimated cost of ₹ 1,764 crore for laying the railway line between Patancheru and Medak. The line will commence at Nagulapalli and pass through Indrakaran, Sangareddy, Chakriyal, Choutkur, Jogipet, Dumpalakunta, Ghanapur, Machavaram and Medak, covering about 86.7 kilometres. The SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya sent proposals to this extent on December 31, 2020 to the Railway Board.

Now, it is the turn of the State government to come forward and express its willingness to bear half of the project, as mandated by the Railway Board. That means the State government has to shell about ₹ 900 crore to realise the project. Mr. Joginath has met several leaders including former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and other top leaders like Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Lallu Prasad Yadav, Bangaru Lakshman and Piyush Goyal to press his demand for the railway line. He feels that this railway line will become the lifeline for economic activity in the erstwhile Medak district, presently Sangareddy and Medak.

“I am confident that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will surely aid the project. With the help of Lok Sabha members K. Prabhakar Reddy and B.B. Patil, MLAs G Mahipal Reddy, Kiranthi Kiran and M. Padma Devender Reddy, we will make this a reality,” Mr Joginath told The Hindu.