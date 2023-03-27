ADVERTISEMENT

SCR plans more trains towards Bengaluru

March 27, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Gadwal-Kurnool section of rail line electrified, says SCR GM

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of SCR General Managar Arun Kumar Jain (L). | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

South Central Railway (SCR) is planning to introduce more trains in the entire section between Secunderabad-Bengaluru with the completion of electrification of between 54 km of Gadwal-Kurnool stations as it has enabled the continuous electrified railway line facility from Secunderabad to Dharmavaram.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain informed in a press release on Monday that the section between Gadwal-Kurnool stations has been electrified as part of Dhone–Kurnool City–Mahabubnagar; Secunderabad–Mudkhed–Manmad electrification project.

This project was taken up under the revised sanction of ₹916.07 crore in 2018-19. The portion between Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar was electrified as a separate project. Sections between Mahabubnagar–Gadwal and Kurnool city–Dhone were completed under this project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Electrification of sections between Dhone–Gooty–Dharmavaram of SCR and Dharmavaram–Bengaluru City has also been completed. Hence, both passenger and freight trains can now seamlessly travel from Hyderabad–Dharmavaram and beyond up to Bengaluru enabling running of trains with electric traction on end-to-end basis, he added, in the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US