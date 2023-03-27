SCR plans more trains towards Bengaluru

March 27, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) is planning to introduce more trains in the entire section between Secunderabad-Bengaluru with the completion of electrification of between 54 km of Gadwal-Kurnool stations as it has enabled the continuous electrified railway line facility from Secunderabad to Dharmavaram.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain informed in a press release on Monday that the section between Gadwal-Kurnool stations has been electrified as part of Dhone–Kurnool City–Mahabubnagar; Secunderabad–Mudkhed–Manmad electrification project.

This project was taken up under the revised sanction of ₹916.07 crore in 2018-19. The portion between Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar was electrified as a separate project. Sections between Mahabubnagar–Gadwal and Kurnool city–Dhone were completed under this project.

Electrification of sections between Dhone–Gooty–Dharmavaram of SCR and Dharmavaram–Bengaluru City has also been completed. Hence, both passenger and freight trains can now seamlessly travel from Hyderabad–Dharmavaram and beyond up to Bengaluru enabling running of trains with electric traction on end-to-end basis, he added, in the release.