SCR passenger earnings cross ₹5,000 crore

March 24, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved a major milestone by surpassing ₹5,000 crore (₹5,000.81 crore ) in originating passenger revenue for the first time in its history, which is ₹881.37 crore more than the previous best earnings registered in 2019-20 or 21% higher than ₹4,119.44 crore.

This has been achieved since the introduction of express and passenger trains post COVID lockdown and the zone has been the first in re-introducing 100% mail express trains in its jurisdiction, reinforced by more special trains, augmenting coaches (both permanently and temporarily) and increasing the frequency of regular trains among others, said an official release on Friday.

About 200 coaches were permanently augmented in various express trains resulting in greater patronage for these trains to meet the seasonal demand of passengers. In fact, 10,539 coaches have been attached to express trains on day-to-day basis to clear waitlisted passengers, due to which 9,83,559 passengers got confirmed berths resulting in additional earnings of ₹81.28 crore, said General Manager A.K. Jain.

Similarly, to meet additional demand of passengers during festive and holiday seasons, 3,543 special trains were operated during Dasara, Diwali, Sabarimalai, Christmas/New Year, Sankranthi, Holi etc, in which 30.42 lakh passengers were transported, resulting in additional earnings of ₹219.80 crore.

This year, apart from Vande Bharat introduced between Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad, besides, seven pairs of new train services were introduced between Kacheguda-Medak, Akola-Akot and Bidar-Kalaburagi. The frequency of Nanded-Pune-Nanded Express has been increased from bi-weekly to daily.

Eight pairs of express trains have been converted to LHB rakes, which also led to more number of people availing the service owing to higher carrying capacity. All these measures had reflected in the 123% occupancy of the Express trains, he said, in the release.