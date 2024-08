South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has inaugurated a ₹40 crore new Divisional Operation and Control Centre at Guntakal, equipped with real time simulators through which section controllers can see all the train movements for an effective control over train movements.

The environment friendly ergonomically planned building provides sufficient space for various departments to function independently and also coordinate with each other, said a press release on Thursday.

