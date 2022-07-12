SCR on high alert, identifies more than 3,000 vulnerable sections

South Central Railway (SCR) has put its officials on high alert and had put out action plans to tackle heavy rains during the present monsoon season by taking up round-the-clock surveillance of 87 vulnerable sections, 915 bridges and 1,917 tanks-bridges identified across the zone, plus intensified manual patrolling, senior officials said on Tuesday.

Field staff has been fully equipped with protective clothing and devices to undertake uninterrupted patrolling and multi-disciplinary teams have been formed to monitor train operations and infrastructure maintenance after discussions with various departments.

During daily track monitoring, working of pumps and existing water drains will be checked to prevent flooding and stopping of trains. Gang patrolling will be introduced during abnormal rainfall / storm on receipt of weather warning. Identified vulnerable points on tracks and bridges have been kept under continual surveillance for the entire season with stationary watchmen.

Anemometers to check wind velocities and 22 automatic devices to monitor water levels in bridges providing continuous data are working to ensure safety of train operations. “We are also maintaining liaison with irrigation authorities to keep a close watch on the bridges connected to dams and reservoirs so that prompt action can be taken by the railways during the release of excess water,” they said

Engineers have narrowed down on close to more than 1,900 water tanks which could affect the railway tracks and these spots are being jointly inspected with the respective state government officials to look into any necessary repairs or strengthening the boundaries.

General Manager in-charge Arun Kumar Jain has directed his divisional officers to keep constant watch on district-wise weather forecast, rainstorm and cyclone updates being released by the meteorological departments for prompt dissemination to all field staff.

Monsoon emergency reserve stock materials such as sand, boulders, empty cement bags, tarpaulin sheets, girders and steel cribs etc., to restore track/bridges have been stacked on land and goods wagons at designated places in all the six divisions to meet any eventuality due to flooding / breaches. Movement of passenger trains is being constantly monitored, he claimed and called for passengers to be informed and updated about the changes in train services.