SCR officials interact with MMTS passengers

May 03, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Passengers requested SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain to increase MMTS services in the newly introduced Secunderabad-Medchal section even while appreciating the introduction of the local suburban trains as it will benefit students, employees and traders.

Mr. Jain accompanied by DRM-Hyderabad Sharat Chandrayan and other senior officials got onto a local train at Secunderabad railway station, interacted with MMTS passengers on Wednesday all through the journey and enquired about the services and suggestions for improvement of the facilities.

The General Manager checked the amenities available at stations while travelling through enroute stations of Malkajgiri, Dayanand Nagar, Safilguda, Ramakistapuram, Ammuguda, Cavalry Barracks, Alwal Bolarum, Gundlapochampally, Gowdavalli and Medchal stations.

At Medchal station, he inspected the passenger amenities, booking office, circulating area etc., and discussed on plans for improving the infrastructure keeping in view of future needs. The SCR introduced 20 services in the section and rest of the services, the minimum fare is ₹5 and maximum fare is ₹15 only.

Passengers living near the new sections like Medchal, Bolarum, Malkajgiri etc will now be able to travel in a safe, secure, faster and economical mode of transportation within the city limits, he added.

Special trains

Meanwhile, the SCR will run 16 special trains between Kacheguda-Bikaner-Kacheguda this month, and in June as detailed below: 07053 Kacheguda-Bikaner 21.30 (Saturday) 13.50 (Monday) May 6 to June 24 and 07054 Bikaner – Kacheguda 20.15 (Tuesday) 09.40 (Thursday) May 9 to June 27.

Enroute, these trains will stop at Medchal, Wadiaram, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Nandarbar, Surat, Vadodara, Geratpur, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Rd, Falna, Marwar, Pali Marwar, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Rd, Nagaur and Nokha stations in both the directions. These trains consist of first AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches, said a press release.