SCR misses the Vande Bharat train, again

December 22, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) has missed the Vande Bharat train, yet again with the proposed new rake or train set diverted to Howrah-New Jalpaiguri sector by the Railway Board on Thursday.

SCR was supposed to get the Vande Bharat train set, only the second in the South after the Chennai-Mysuru sector, earlier this month for running the service between Secunderabad and Vijayawada from Friday.

About 30 staff including engineers and others were sent from here for training and to get first hand experience in running and maintenance to Integral Coach Factory in Perambur and also to Mumbai and Delhi where the services are currently running.

“We were to have received the Vande Bharat train set in December first week and later it was moved to third week. Now, we came to know that the Railway Board has moved the train to another section,” informed railway sources, seeking anonymity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the new service on Dec.30 as tweeted by BJP MP Sukunta Majumdar.

In fact, it will be for the second time that SCR and Secunderabad has missed the modern train set. “We were originally scheduled to receive the sixth set of Vande Bharat train but this was moved to the Nagpur-Bilaspur section, Then, we were promised the seventh train set and since this too has been shifted, we have to wait for the next set,” they explained.

The railways has plans to release two new Vande Bharat train sets in January in the first week and third week or so. Yet, no one is sure if SCR will get. “It depends on the Railway Board, unless the official letter arrives few days in advance, there is no guarantee of the service starting from Secunderabad from next month,” said railway sources.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North East G. Kishan Reddy had earlier announced that the proposed launch of Vande Bharat from Secunderabad to Vijaywada and about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to be present for the inaugural run. Various departments have also been sounded out “informally” about the event and it turned out to be a false alarm.

Vande Bharat trains are currently being run between: New Delhi-Varnasi, New Delhi -Katra, Mumbai-Gandhinagar, New Delhi-Andaura, Chennai-Mysuru and Nagpur-Bilaspur.