GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR launches Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 for pensioners

Published - November 04, 2024 03:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
South Central Railway explained the process to submit life certificate digitally. The image is used for representative purposes only.

South Central Railway explained the process to submit life certificate digitally. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Central Railway (SCR) has launched the Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 across the zone for pensioners to submit a ‘Life’ certificate for continuation of pension this month.

The App

The process is through ‘face authentication’ technology based on Aadhaar using an Android-based smartphone. Pensioners need to go to the Google Play Store and search for ‘Aadhaar Face RD (Early Access) Application’ by UIDAI with latest version (presently 0.7.43).

After successfully installing the Aadhaar Face RD App on the device, it will appear in the ‘settings’ under App Manager or App Info. This application is used for the background process of the Jeevan Pramaan Application, so it is mandatory to install it.

‘Aadhaar Face RD (Early Access) Application’ has to be downloaded from Google Play Store as part of the process to digitally submit ‘life’ certificate.

‘Aadhaar Face RD (Early Access) Application’ has to be downloaded from Google Play Store as part of the process to digitally submit ‘life’ certificate. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The process

Once the Aadhaar Face RD App is installed, the pensioner/family pensioner needs to download another application called ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ from the Google Play Store with version 3.6.3. Details of full name, pension type, sanctioning authority, disbursing agency, PPO number, and account number should be included after which the ‘click’ on declarations should be made and then ‘click’ on submit button.

The application ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ has to be downloaded from the Google Play Store with version 3.6.3 as part of the process to digitally submit ‘life’ certificate.

The application ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ has to be downloaded from the Google Play Store with version 3.6.3 as part of the process to digitally submit ‘life’ certificate. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The pensioner will then receive an SMS on the mobile number provided during pensioner authentication containing the Pramaan-ID and the link from which the DLC can be downloaded.

Related Stories

Integrity walkathon

Earlier, SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has said that integrity does not just mean honesty but also means integration of our heart and mind. Hence, everyone should create a culture of integrity among colleagues, he said while addressing an ‘Integrity Walkathon’ as part of the vigilance awareness week on Saturday.

He appreciated the vigilance department for undertaking trainings, seminars and competitions etc to spread awareness. Senior railway officers also attended the programme held at the Necklace Road railway station. The awareness week was held to coincide with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Mr. Jain later distributed certificates to winners of the caricature painting contest held at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University on the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”, said a press release.

Published - November 04, 2024 03:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.