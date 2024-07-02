GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCR issues monsoon alert notice to staff at vulnerable points

Published - July 02, 2024 10:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has instructed officials to undertake all the necessary precautions at identified vulnerable points such as rail bridges and RUBs/ROBs (road under bridges and road overbridges) in view of the monsoon season.

He advised the officials to ensure all safety measures such as cleaning and maintenance of side water drains and waterways to avoid flooding and ensure smooth running of trains. There should be strict adherence to all safety precautions while carrying out re-development works at stations with top priority for safety of passengers without causing any inconvenience.

Mr. Jain reviewed the safety action plans pertaining to different departments such as engineering, signal and telecom, electrical etc., and took stock on the progress of works.

Smart pumping system

Earlier, he had inaugurated a smart water pumping system at ‘Sheep mandi’ virtually from Rail Nilayam on Tuesday. It is estimated to save ₹1.2 crore in water savings; ₹24 lakh in manpower and ₹3.6 lakh in energy savings per year.

The pump house in Secunderabad supplies water to six locations/pump houses including Rail Nilayam, Rifle Range, Upper Bhoiguda, Hamal Basti, Mettuguda staff quarters. At present pumping to these locations is being done manually which involves manpower and expenditure which will be mitigated by using this IoT-based smart pumping system, said an official release.

The smart water pumping system will save energy by replacing centrifugal pumps with efficient submersible pumps. The system also provides real-time monitoring and accountability of water distributed, thereby reducing water wastage. The modern system contains remote control of valves which eliminates the need for manual intervention, identifies leakages and pilferages and ensures energy saving.

