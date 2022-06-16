SCR introduces parcel scanner at Hyderabad’s Nampally station

South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced scanning facility of parcel consignments offered for transportation through rail at the Hyderabad station on Tuesday.

Parcel consignments are generally transported either through the dedicated parcel vans or luggage rooms located adjacent to guard’s brake van of passenger train services. In the recent past railways has taken several proactive steps to attract parcel traffic to railways, which has led to an improvement in the parcel traffic.

The scanners have been commissioned under the New, Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) of Indian Railways and now, all the packages booked for transportation from the station have to be compulsorily scanned for ensuring safety of both the consignment and also the passengers.

Once scanning is complete, stickers/stamps will be affixed and a fee of ₹10 per package will be collected for the parcels booked in non-leased parcel vans and ₹5 per package for parcels in leased vans. General Manager in charge Arun Kumar Jain complimented Divisional Railway Manager (Secunderabad) Abhay Kumar Gupta and his team for introducing the scheme.

The feasibility of extending this type of security measures to other major parcel offices will be looked into in the coming days, he added, in a press release.