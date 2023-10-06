SCR introduces new MMTS services, revises timings on routes

October 06, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced introduction of six new MMTS services between Medchal – Lingampalli and Medchal – Hyderabad stations and another six services between Umdanagar – Secunderabad and Falaknuma –Secunderabad with revised timings, besides providing more trains during the morning and evening hours for the benefit daily commuters.

The new services, including the first direct train service connectivity between Hyderabad and Medchal, have been introduced after taking feedback from the suburban travellers in the twin cities, informed General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Friday.

Accordingly, the first train at 7.20 a.m. - no. 47222 - will run between Medchal and Lingampally, will reach Secunderabad at 8.25 a.m., and arrive in Lingampally at 9.20 a.m.

Train no. 47225 from Lingampally to Medchal, the first train, at 10.20 a.m., will reach Secunderabad at 11.08 a.m. and Medchal at 12.10 p.m. (except on Sundays).

Train no. 47226 between Medchal and Lingampally, which is at 3.30 p.m., will reach Secunderabad at 4.40 p.m. and Lingampally at 5.40 p.m.

Train no. 47227 from Lingampally to Medchal, the daily service of which is at 6.10 p.m., will reach Secunderabad at 7.10 a.m., and Medchal at 8.15 p.m.

Train no. 47251 between Medchal and Hyderabad, which is at 11.50 a.m., will reach Secunderabad at 12.48 a.m. and Hyderabad at 1.30 p.m. daily, while train no. 47244 between Hyderabad and Medchal, the daily service of which is at 1.40 p.m., will reach Secunderabad at 2.28 p.m. and Medchal at 3.20 p.m.

Revised timings of services for train no. 47211 Umdanagar to Lingampally are: first service, which is at 7.30 a.m., will reach Falaknuma at 7.50 a.m., Secunderabad - 8.45 a.m., and Lingampally - 9.35 a.m.

Train no. 47155 Falaknuma-Lingampally, the first service of which is at 8.35 a.m., will reach Secunderabad at 9.10 a.m. and Lingampally at 9.55 a.m.

Train no. 47163 Umdanagar to Lingampally service, which is available at 4.50 p.m., will reach Falaknuma at 5.14 p.m., Secunderabad at 5.50 p.m., and Lingampally at 6.45 p.m.

Train no. 47164 - Umdanagar to Lingampally, the service - available at 5.50 p.m., will reach Falaknuma at 6.10 p.m., Secunderabad at 6.52 p.m., and Lingampally at 7.45 p.m.

Train no. 47165 - Umdanagar to Lingampally, the service of which is available at 8.50 a.m., will reach Falaknuma at 9.50 a.m. and Lingampally at 10.05 a.m.

Train no. 47220 Falaknuma-Lingampally service, which is available at 11.15 p.m., will reach Secunderabad at 11.50 p.m. and Lingampally at 12.45 a.m.

Mr. Jain through a press release said that the services have been planned duly taking into account the peak morning and evening traffic hours across different stations of the MMTS section with prime importance accorded for the benefit of office-goers.

He also said that to facilitate connectivity of suburban travellers to connect to Kacheguda station during the morning and evening time for the newly introduced Vande Bharat Express between Kacheguda-Yeshwantpur (Bengaluru), a pair of MMTS services have been introduced from Lingamapalli – Umdanagar in the early morning, and from Falaknuma –Lingampalli in the night.

The 47213 Lingampally-Umdanagar train service, which is available at 4 a.m., will reach Kacheguda at 5 a.m. and Umdanagar at 5.40 a.m., while 47220 Falaknuma-Lingampally service, which is available at 11.15 p.m. - will reach Kacheguda at 11.29 p.m., and Lingampally at 12.45 a.m.

The General Manager hoped that these services to strengthen the rail connectivity of outer sub-urban areas will be particularly beneficial to students, commuters, small business people, ladies, and employees. He urged rail passengers to avail the most cost-effective as well safe and fast travel option by travelling in MMTS trains.

