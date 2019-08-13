SCR intensifies patrolling at bridges

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya advised all the divisional railway managers to intensify patrolling at bridges, tunnels and tanks as well as other vulnerable areas to avoid any ‘unusual occurrence’ during the current monsoon season.

Mr. Mallya stressed upon the policy of no compromise on safety and advised officials to take all precautions for safe running of the trains during the current monsoon season. He reviewed the signal and engineering failures during the season and wanted senior officials to be personally involved to draw up an action plan to attain best punctuality, duly ensuring safe working.

Provision of posters, murals on the life and achievements of Mahatma Gandhi should be taken up at all the important stations. Development of nurseries, plantation of saplings and Swacchta Pakwada programmes should be taken up on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the Father of the Nation, he added.

During his video-conference, Mr. Mallya also called for taking steps to provide illumination of railway stations on a par with the standards maintained by airports as per the direction of Railway Board.

Trains regulated

Train No. 57474 Bodhan – Mahabubnagar passenger train is partially cancelled between Shadnagar and Mahabubnagar stations from August 14 to October 14. Train No. 57456 Mahabubnagar–Kacheguda passenger train is partially cancelled between Mahabubnagar and Shadnagar stations from August 14 to October 14.

Train No. 57307 Kacheguda-Medchal passenger is partially cancelled between Bolarum and Medchal from August 14 to October 14. Train No. 57308 Medchal – Kacheguda passenger is partially cancelled between Medchal and Bolarum from August 14 to October 14.