SCR intensifies monsoon patrol

July 25, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that monsoon patrolling has been deployed at 42 block sections and stationary watchmen in 108 identified spots with a watch being kept across the water bodies for any rise in the levels likely to hamper movement of trains.

In a video-conference on Monday with the divisional managers of Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded, he said close liaison is being maintained with local irrigation authorities regarding “railway affected tanks” and discharge of water from major dams/reservoirs.

Patrolling has to be be intensified at all identified ‘vulnerable’ tracks, bridges and locations with heavy rainfall to prevent unsafe conditions while the cleaning of side water drains, catch water drains and waterways should be spot on to avoid flooding of tracks.

Any discrepancy should be rectified at the earliest and the staff of various departments such as electrical, mechanical, signal and telecommunications, operating and engineering were advised to strictly adhere to the rules pertaining to working condition of all assets, proper maintenance of registers pertaining to train operations and undertake all necessary monsoon precautionary measures, said a press release.