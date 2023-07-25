HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR intensifies monsoon patrol

July 25, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Arun Kumar Jain

Arun Kumar Jain

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that monsoon patrolling has been deployed at 42 block sections and stationary watchmen in 108 identified spots with a watch being kept across the water bodies for any rise in the levels likely to hamper movement of trains.

In a video-conference on Monday with the divisional managers of Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded, he said close liaison is being maintained with local irrigation authorities regarding “railway affected tanks” and discharge of water from major dams/reservoirs.

Patrolling has to be be intensified at all identified ‘vulnerable’ tracks, bridges and locations with heavy rainfall to prevent unsafe conditions while the cleaning of side water drains, catch water drains and waterways should be spot on to avoid flooding of tracks.

Any discrepancy should be rectified at the earliest and the staff of various departments such as electrical, mechanical, signal and telecommunications, operating and engineering were advised to strictly adhere to the rules pertaining to working condition of all assets, proper maintenance of registers pertaining to train operations and undertake all necessary monsoon precautionary measures, said a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.