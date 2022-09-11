SCR increases maximum permissible speed of trains to 130 kmph in major sections

ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway (SCR) has reached one more milestone by increasing the maximum permissible speed of train services to 130 kmph in major sections of Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Guntakal divisions, which will come into effect from Monday.

This has been achieved with the systematic and planned approach in strengthening of track and its infrastructure by removing bottlenecks in these sections on a fast pace. These infrastructure development works, maintenance works and signaling aspects were carried out continuously after the due sanction accorded by RDSO/Lucknow in the year 2020.

After carrying out extensive upgradation works in these sections, it has now been permitted to increase the sectional speed of train services from 110 kmph to 130 Kmph on both up & down lines of these sections. The sections that are covered under this speed implementation concept are - Secunderabad – Kazipet – Balharshah, Kazipet – Kondapalli sections in Secunderabad Division, Kondapalli –Vijayawada – Gudur of Vijayawada Division, Renigunta – Guntakal – Wadi of Guntakal sivision.

These sections cover the entire high-density route, golden quadrilateral and golden diagonal routes of SCR, except for the section between Vijayawada – Duvvada of golden diagonal route, where the works are in fast progress for implementation of increased speed.

The enhancement of maximum permissible speed in these sections is likely to result in the improvement of average speed of the both passenger-carrying trains as well as goods trains. This will have a positive impact on the punctuality of the trains. Importantly, the increase of maximum permissible speed will enhance the sectional capacity of these critical and saturated sections, said an official press release on Sunday.