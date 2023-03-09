SCR hauls record freight and earns highest revenue ever

March 09, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The SCR has achieved a record 122.628 MTs of freight loading surpassing previous best loading of 122.498 MTs achieved in 2018-19 and has also achieved best-ever freight revenue since inception by earning ₹12,016 crore in originating freight revenue on Thursday.

The current year’s freight loading is also 12% higher compared to the same period last year. Coal continues to be the largest segment contributing 62.195 MTs, followed by 31.883 MTs of cement, foodgrains 6.731 MTs, fertilizers 7.516 MTs, steel raw material 4.181 MTs, iron ore 1.45 MTs and petroleum and other goods 8.672 MTs.

General Manager A.K. Jain said the SCR is now at second place among all zonal railways in terms of incremental freight traffic achieved during the current financial year and congratulated the teams led by principal chief operations manager R. Dhananjayulu and principal chief commercial manager G. John Prasad for achieving this major milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was made possible due to meeting the needs of customers through both tariff and non-tariff measures, freight handling terminals given special focus for facilitating easy and faster freight loading and upgrading major goods sheds infrastructure to facilitate seamless movement of freight traffic, said a press release.