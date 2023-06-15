SCR has over 1,000 manned level crossings to eliminate

June 15, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) currently has 1,166 manned level crossings. This after eliminating 80 in 2022-23 and seven so far this year with the construction of Road Under Bridges (RuBs), Road Over Bridges (RoBs) and Limited Height Subways (LHS) under its jurisdiction.

An SCR spokesperson, in a press release on Wednesday, claimed that SCR was working towards eliminating manned level crossings on a mission mode. This was being done through RoBs/RuBs and LHS.

A campaign to sensitise road users to safe behaviour in and around level crossings was also being taken up by organising special checks and street plays. This was in accordance with the International Union of Railways’ decision to observe International Level Crossing Awareness Day on June 15.

General manager Arun Kumar Jain appealed to road users to stop and look out for trains in both directions before crossing the track at level crossings.

RPF in May

SCR RPF rescued 114 children—96 boys and 18 girls—separated from their families and saved 55 boys from traffickers in May. It also arrested 44 offenders, recovered stolen property worth ₹9.69 lakh and registered 28 cases against them.

Belongings of 172 passengers, valued at ₹44 lakh, were recovered and restituted. About 19 cases were registered, and 17 touts arrested and 62 live tickets, valued at ₹10.4 lakh, seized.

Another eight persons were arrested for illegally transporting liquor worth ₹1.39 lakh through trains. Five persons were arrested with marijuana worth ₹1.62 lakh.

Stolen railway properties, worth ₹3.33 lakh, were recovered in 21 cases. It also apprehended two offenders and recovered stolen passenger properties worth ₹62,000, said a press release.

