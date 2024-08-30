SCR GM urged to give more stoppages to trains

Mahabubabad Member of Parliament Porika Balram Naik and Bhongir Member of Parliament Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy along with Peddapalli MLA Ch. Vijaya Ramana Rao and Telangana State Road Development Corporation chairman M. Ram Reddy met South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain with regard to various rail developmental issues pertaining to their jurisdiction on Thursday.

The public representatives stated that Train No. 12764 Padmavathi Express does not halt at Bhongir, forcing local people to travel for 70km to board it. Train No 12749 Machilipatnam Express too does not have stoppages at Bhongir, Aleru or Jangoan. They requested more frequency for Train No.67264 Secunderabad-Warangal push-pull train as it runs only once in morning and evening.

They brought to the notice of the GM about extending MMTS suburban train services and running them on time for the commuting convenience of students and lower middle class families who cannot to afford to live in the twin cities. Mr. Jain explained about the zone’s performance and said the feedback received would be given due consideration while formulating the proposals for new works/services, said a press release.