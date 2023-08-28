SCR GM reviews safety drive in trains to check fire mishaps

August 28, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Monday has directed his senior officials to ensure that the on-board staff on trains should be counselled to be vigilant and take prompt action if they notice passengers carrying unauthorised items like inflammables, by carrying intensive checks.

During a video-conference with the six divisional managers across the zone from Rail Nilayam here, the GM took note of the special safety drive undertaken for prevention of fire incidents in trains, especially in the light of the ghastly fire mishap at Madurai.

Staff members should strictly adhere to safe working condition of equipment and also ensure prominent display of ‘no smoke’ signs in coaches. The working hours of running staff including loco pilots and others should be monitored and necessary actions should be taken to provide appropriate relief, wherever required, said a press release.