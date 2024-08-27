SCR GM presents safety awards to 11 employees

HYDERABAD

SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain presented the “Employee of the Month” safety awards to 11 employees for showing alertness and dedication to the duty during safety review meeting held at Rail Nilayam on Tuesday.

The 11 awardees include – four from Guntakal division, three from Vijayawada, two from Secunderabad, and one each from Hyderabad and Guntur divisions, for showing alertness and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions. The employees belong to various categories like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, points man and track maintainers.

Supervisors should regularly undertake counselling sessions with loco pilots and assistant loco-pilots on compliance of safety procedures at all times while strictly avoiding using of any shortcut methods, he told the divisional heads.

Later, Rail Land Development Authority officials gave a detailed presentation on the status of different projects while Vijayawada and Guntur DRMs explained about innovations/good works done by their respective divisions, said a press release.