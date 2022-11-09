SCR GM inspects Secunderabad-Ramagundam section

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 08, 2022 23:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SCR General Manager A.K. Jain on Tuesday embarked on a rear-window inspection from Secunderabad to Ramagundam of the Secunderabad division accompanied by divisional railway manager A.K. Gupta and other senior officials.

Track maintenance and speed capacity of the track were checked during the tour after which he conducted a detailed inspection of Ramagundam railway station to review passenger amenities available and discussed further developments with the officials.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Jain visited the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd office and held a meeting with the officials. Later, the general manager also inspected the railway line works at NTPC and other sidings to discuss plans for strengthening freight traffic, said a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hyderabad

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app